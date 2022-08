We are excited to announce the appointment of our new GMD/CEO, Oliver Alawuba.

With over 20 years in the banking industry, his wealth of experience will be tremendously beneficial to the customers, shareholders, stakeholders, & staff of UBA.

We’re honoured to have him lead the development & execution of our long term pan-African & global strategy.



https://twitter.com/UBAGroup/status/1554767747556450307?t=p6qKKgUBxIIslMHZUHV6Eg&s=19

