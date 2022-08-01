David Umahi, governor of Ebonyi, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election rerun for Ebonyi south senatorial district.

Emmanuel Adebayo, leader of APC’s national committee of the primary, declared the governor winner at the end of the exercise which held at Afikpo north LG council headquarters.

Adebayo announced that the governor won the contest with 250 votes while Austin, his brother — who had earlier withdrawn from the race — polled 10 votes.

“Mrs Elizabeth Chukwu polled five votes; Mrs Magareth Ibiam got three votes, while Mrs Ann Agom-Eze scored zero votes,” Adebayo said.

“Total number of votes cast were 275; total valid votes were 268, while invalid votes were seven.”

Umahi, in his acceptance speech, commended the committee for conducting a peaceful and credible primary election, noting that the APC has transparency and credibility as its watchwords.

“APC is rooted in Ebonyi and will surely sweep the electoral stakes at the 2023 general elections,” Umahi said.

On July 22, a federal high court in Abakaliki dismissed a suit filed by Umahi asking the court to recognise him as the APC candidate for the senatorial district.

However, the court recognised Agom-Eze, who came second in the May 28 senatorial primary for Ebonyi south, but ordered a re-run of the election within 14 days.

https://www.thecable.ng/umahi-wins-ebonyi-apc-senatorial-primary-rerun/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related