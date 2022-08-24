UNILAG SSANU, NASU Protest Against Strike Suspension

Members of the Joint Action Committee of Non-Academic Staff Union and Senior Staff Association of Nigeria Universities, University of Lagos branch are currently protesting against the sudden suspension of its strike by their executives.

The PUNCH had reported that the aggrieved members said they were not duly carried along by their leaders before the strike was suspended last Saturday.

The leadership of JAC of SSANU/NASU in the statement on Saturday had asked all its members nationwide to resume today, however, the UNILAG branch members took to protest against the suspension of the strike.

On Wednesday and as of press time, members of SSANU/NASU UNILAG, carried various placards with inscriptions, ‘We are tired of general secretary Adeyemi Peters and Mohammed Ibrahim of SSANU, they must go!’, ‘We are not civil servants.’

The JAC of NASU and SSANU embarked on a National Industrial Action on March 27, 2022, and called it off on August 20, 2022.

It also called on its members to resume duties on Wednesday, 24th August 2022, however, the members told our correspondent that they felt slighted saying they were not duly informed.

Some members of JAC of SSANU and NASU who spoke with our correspondent all said they were not told, adding that a congress was supposed to be held before the suspension of the strike.

A former chairman of SSNAU, UNILAG, Mr Oriwaye Adefolalu, said JAC of SSANU and NASU goofed by calling off the strike they embarked upon, towards pressurising Federal Government to perform its constitutional duties, without carrying along their members at their respective branches.

He said, “I am not the kind of person that can deceive you, records are there, the incumbent leadership of SSANU is not truthful. Initially, I thought they didn’t know what they were doing but they do.

“All they are after is their personal gain. The situation is getting worse every moment. I am 100% convinced that the suspension of the strike was stage-managed by the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, to save his job. What Adamu did was brain washing and greasing of their hands.”



https://punchng.com/unilag-ssanu-nasu-protest-against-strike-suspension/

