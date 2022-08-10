Unknown Gunmen Declare Cubana Chief Priest Wanted After Killing Ogwu Mozambique (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Full video of how Ebubeagu commander was killed and draged into a pit by unknown gunmen.

Unknown Gunmen has also declared cubana-chief priest wanted.

Source
https://fb.watch/ePeJFGT4EL/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: