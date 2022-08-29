Unknown Gunmen Kill Hotel Owner In Ebonyi (Graphic Pics)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1jQla1Ci6WM

A video showing the gruesome killing of Chief Ogbonnaya Augustine Nwadibia, Home Galaxy Hotel owner has surfaced online. The owner of the hotel was murdered alongside a colleague who was with the Chief at the time of the attack. Also, another person said to be a security detail to the PDP governorship candidate of the state, Dr Ifeanyichukwu Odii, was pursued and murdered in one of the hotel rooms.

Pic 1 Slain Chief Ogbonnaya

Pic 2 Colleague

Pic 3 Ifeanyichukwu Odii’s security detail

https://www.google.com/amp/s/punchng.com/gunmen-kill-hotel-owner-three-guests-in-ebonyi/%3famp

Like this: Like Loading...

