Update On South-East, South-South And South-West Registered Voters By States

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

South-south
Rivers is 3.7 million
Delta 3.2 million,
Akwa Ibom 2.3 million,
Edo 2.5 million,
Cross River 1.7 million
Bayelsa 1.3

South-east
Anambra 2.7,
Imo 2.4 million
Enugu 2.1 million,
Abia 2.2 million
Ebonyi 1.8 million

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: