US Police Shoot 18ft Pet Snake As It Strangled Its Owner To Death (Pix)

A 27-year-old man has been strangled to death by his own pet 18ft snake.

Elliot Senseman, from Pennsylvania, US, died in awful circumstances when he suffocated as the massive boa constrictor stopped his airflow.

Doctors were unable to save Elliot who was treated for his injuries in hospital before he died. He passed away on Sunday, July 24, four days after the incident.

Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said: “A Boa Constrictor type snake approximately 18ft in length constricted around the neck of Mr Senseman, thus causing the anoxic brain injury (complete lack of oxygen to the brain).”

Local media reports that it was his grandmother who found him on the floor with the snake wrapped tightly around his neck.

She called the police who were forced to shoot and kill the snake to make sure the suffocating Elliot was released from its clutches.

A report by Upper Macungie Township Police Department said: “[He was found] unresponsive and lying on the floor of the home with the mid portion of a large snake wrapped around the male’s neck.

“Due to the massive size of the reptile (estimated to be 15+ feet), one of the officers was able to shoot the snake in the head without risking further injury to the male.

“Once the snake was injured from the gunshot, the officers were able to pull the male to safety.”

Elliot’s family said he was a snake enthusiast with a passion for conservation and had been handling them since he was the age of just 10.

He was reportedly cleaning the cage when the snake became aggressive and attacked him.



https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/man-27-brutally-strangled-death-27578920

