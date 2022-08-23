Usain Bolt Applies For Trademark For His Familiar Celebration Pose – Pictures

The former Olympic and world 100m champion Usain Bolt has moved to trademark a logo of himself in his familiar celebration pose.

The application for the logo, which depicts Bolt pointing skywards in silhouette, was filed in the US last week.

“The mark consists of the silhouette of a man in a distinctive pose, with one arm bent and pointing to the head, and the other arm raised and pointing upward,” the trademark application states.

The filing suggests Bolt plans to use the logo on a number of products clothing, sunglasses, jewellery, bags, restaurants and “a retail shop carrying exclusive track and field products”.

The Jamaican sprinter won eight Olympic golds across three Games between 2008 and 2016 and retired from athletics in 2017.



