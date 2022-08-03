Uti Nwachukwu Celebrates His 40th Birthday (Photos)

Actor Uti Nwachukwu has released new photos to celebrate his 40th birthday today August 3, IGBERETV reports.

The media personality, shared the new photos on his Instagram page with the caption;

”They say Life begins at 40…I doubted this. It scared me but I can CONFIRM that this is NO LIE.

2022 Has been my most successful year in the past decade.

It really did feel like a renewal!

Physically, Mentally, Carrer Wise and definitely Spiritually.

God keeps coming thru and I am short of words to express my extreme gratitude.

••

Thank you … Yes You reading this

Cos good or bad, you have all been huge parts of the unfaltering man I have become. GROWTH definitely looks good on me

••

So come, find rest in all this Love I have to Give. This is #Uti40th”



https://www.instagram.com/p/Cgxlcjxtc6o/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

