Videos From Peter Obi Supporters’ Rally In Lafia, Nasarawa

Views from the ongoing one million march in Lafia, the Nasarawa state capital, organized by supporters of Peter Obi in the state.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CFtYtrhkpFY

More videos from the rally

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nU13MVPSQzE

