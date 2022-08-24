Viral Video Of A Pastor Spraying “Holy Water” & Praying For A Liquor Store (Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlSGXrZCjwo
Viral Video Of A Pastor Spraying “Holy Water” And Praying For A Liquor Store (Photos)
A video of a Pastor spraying “holy water” and praying for a liquor store has gone viral after being shared online, IGBERETV reports.
As the Pastor sprayed the “holy water” across the liquour store, some persons were heard chanting the Christian song “Let the Spirit of the Lord come down” in the background.
https://igberetvnews.com/1426774/viral-video-pastor-spraying-holy-water-praying-liquor-store-photos/