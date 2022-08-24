Viral Video Of A Pastor Spraying “Holy Water” & Praying For A Liquor Store (Pix)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mlSGXrZCjwo

Viral Video Of A Pastor Spraying “Holy Water” And Praying For A Liquor Store (Photos)

A video of a Pastor spraying “holy water” and praying for a liquor store has gone viral after being shared online, IGBERETV reports.

As the Pastor sprayed the “holy water” across the liquour store, some persons were heard chanting the Christian song “Let the Spirit of the Lord come down” in the background.

https://igberetvnews.com/1426774/viral-video-pastor-spraying-holy-water-praying-liquor-store-photos/

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: