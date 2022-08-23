Vivian Lam Marks Birthday Amidst Fanfare With Abuja Students, Offers Gifts (Pics)

Vivian Lam Marks Birthday Amidst Fanfare With Abuja Primary, Secondary School Students

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=icrtf-CYhFU

A humanitarian and the publisher VGlamour Magazine, Vivian Lam has marked her birthday with so much fun and excitement in Abuja, the nation’s capital.

The birthday proper which is on Wednesday kicked off on Tuesday with quiz competition, games, and dance competition with primary and secondary school students at Old Customs Quarters football field in Nyanya, Abuja.

Powered by her non-governmental organization, Vivian Lam Foundation, fantastic prizes were won at the fun-filled pre-birthday outing.

Following the school outreach, she also held an exclusive dinner reception party with female friends at her palatial residence.

She had since released beautiful video to mark the day

Popularly known as Queen Mother, Vivian Lam was recently honoured at the International Women Power Conference Africa 2022 in the category of 20 Young Future Female Voices in Africa.

She was honoured along with First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, her Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, and wife of Sokoto state Governor, Maryam Mairo Aminu who bagged Governor’s Wife Impact and Compassionate Award respectively.

Her birthday has attracted loads of felicitations from friends and well-wishers who have taken to various media platforms to celebrate her.

https://www.statepress.ng/2022/08/vivian-lam-marks-birthday-amidst.html?m=1

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related