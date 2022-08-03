Vivian Lam Speaks On Gender Based Violence, Seeks The Protection Of Women (Pics)

Popular Entrepreneur and Business Executive Vivian Lam Bags International Women Power Conference Award, Speaks on GBV

A Nigeria publisher, author and business executive, Lady Vivian Lam, has been honoured at the just concluded Int’l Women Power Conference which took place in Abuja.

Lam who is the CEO Vivian Lam Glamour Magazine & VGlamour World Boutique was honoured in the category of 20 Young Future Female Voices in Africa.

Popular known as Queen Mother was honoured along with First Lady of Oyo State, Tamunominini Makinde, her Akwa Ibom counterpart, Mrs. Martha Udom Emmanuel, the First Lady of Kebbi State, Dr. Zainab Bagudu, and wife of Sokoto state Governor, Maryam Mairo Aminu who bagged Governor’s Wife Impact and Compassionate Award respectively.

The 2022 International Women Power Conference Africa with the theme, “Revisiting Global Agenda For Gender Equality 1995” took place on Friday, July 29, 2022 at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel Abuja.

Lam also spoke at an event organised by Jose Foundation, owned by Dr. Martins Abhulimhen to honour first ladies across the country as well as non-governmental organisations who have made significant contributions in the fight against gender-based violence in Nigeria.

The event which held at Transcorp Hilton hotel Abuja on Saturday, July 30, 2022 had as the theme, “Role of Media and Civil Society Organizations: Challenges and Prospects”.

Lam expressed sadness that African women have suffered several forms of violence with little or no effort to bring the perpetrators to book.

She thanked the organisers of the programme for bringing to fore the need to protect the women in a volatile environment such as Nigeria.

This conference among other things was aimed at building the capacity and commitment of participants to undertake programs targeted at eradicating GBV and to develop a new movement for gender equality.

It further seeks to explore the impact of GBV on various sectors of development, particularly education, health and agricultural development.

First Ladies and NGOs flighting GBV, were celebrated with award of recognition as well as induction of Ending GBV Ambassadors.



