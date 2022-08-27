Voters Now Protect Their Own Votes By Themselves, And No More The Party Agents

Dear Fellow Nigerians..

As we can now see..

We have lots of work to do on the Election Day.

The Polling-Units are open for all of us to stay and cast our votes, and to observe what they are doing, and at the same time, to protect our votes.

WE DON’T HAVE TO BE AN ACCREDITED PARTY-AGENT BEFORE WE STAY AROUND THE POLLING-UNITS..

BUT THEN, WE THE ORDINARY NIGERIANS ARE BARRED FROM STAYING NEAR THE COLLATION CENTERS, UNLESS WE ARE RECOGNISED AS ACCREDITED PARTY-AGENTS.

NO WAHALLA..

THE ACCREDITED PARTY-AGENTS CAN DO THE REST OF THE PROTECTION AT THE COLLATION CENTERS. NO WAHALLA.

THAT ONE IS THEIR BUSINESS

BUT THEN,,, THERE IS GOOD-NEWS….

AND THE GOOD NEWS IS THAT:

“THE TWO MOST IMPORTANT THINGS CONCERNING OUR CURRENT ELECTIONS ARE NOW HAPPENING AT THE POLLING-UNITS”,,

(AND NO MORE AT THE COLLATION CENTERS),

WHICH ARE:

1. SENDING A SCANNED COPY OF THE RESULTS DIRECTLY TO THE ONLINE RESULTS PORTAL.

2. SENDING THE SAME RESULTS TO THE CENTRAL COLLATION SERVER / SYSTEM.

So, my dear Fellow Nigerians, we won’t relent..

We won’t even dream of leaving the Polling-Units this time If the INEC Presiding Officer didn’t do these two things right in front of us…

And we confirm the Online Results by logging in to the Portal.

WE “THE PEOPLE” ARE THE STRUCTURE THIS TIME AROUND.

WE ARE NIGERIANS, AND WE ARE THE ONES THAT DO THE CHOOSING,, AND NOT THE INEC OFFICIALS AND THE CORRUPT POLITICIANS.

WE ARE NOW THE ONES TO PROTECT OUR OWN VOTES, AND MAKE SURE THAT OUR VOTES COUNT,

THE PARTY-AGENTS ARE NO LONGER THE ONES TO PROTECT OUR VOTES FOR US.

WE NOW DO THE PROTECTION BY OURSELVES..

..

..

(This thread is for the benefit of those ones that had not fully read and digested the INEC’s Election Guidelines 2022.)

From the Guidelines, it is very clear that the INEC is going to employ both Manual and Electronic Collation., And that the results that are electronically collated would be the major determining factor

…

Let me break this down a little bit.

..

Section-38(i) of the Guidelines made it clear that the Presiding Officer at the Polling-Unit Level would Electronically transmit the results into the INEC’s Collation Support and Result Verification System (CSRVS), before physically transferring the results to the Wards Collation Centers..

This CSRVS system is the central collation system, and INEC had made it in such a way that all the various levels of Collation MUST verify their own collated results with the collated results of the CSRVS before they can Electronically transmitting their own collated results to the next Collation Centers, as well as physically transferring their Results too.

(The collation officers do not need to transmit their results to the CSRVS again, since the collated results are already inside the CSRVS system, but they definitely have to transmit their collated results to the next Collation Center, because the next Collation Centers do not have them yet..)

Meanwhile, the Next Collation Centers should not begin their collation, even though they already have the Electronically transmitted Results with them, until the physical results from the lower levels are in.

They should not also start to verify their results with the CSRVS system, until they have finished their own level of Collation.

..

If their happen to be discrepancies in the collated results, it is the Collated Results inside the CSRVS that should be used as the main yardstick for tracing the sources of such discrepancies, and putting them back in order.

…

..

With all these explanations above, it is very clear that INEC would use both the Electronic and the Manual Collation and Transmission.

..

But the main good news is that,, there would not be any form of Manual Accreditation..

..

..

