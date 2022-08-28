WAEC: We Did Not Release Data Ranking States By Performance In 2022 SCCE

WAEC: We never released data ranking states by performance in 2022 SCCE

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) says it never released data ranking states by their performance in the recently concluded Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (SSCE).

On August 8, WAEC announced the release of the results for its 2022 SSCE.

In a statement to NAN, Patrick Areghan, WAEC’s head of national office, said the council’s attention had been called to a viral report, purported to be from it, ranking states by the performance of their candidates.

Areghan described the ranking as “misleading, false, and the handiwork of a mischief maker.”

He said the report did not emanate from the council.

“We read from some social media that WAEC has rated performance of states in our recent West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), presumably the 2022 examination for school candidates,” he said.

“It ranked Kebbi as being 20th out of the 37 ranked states, including the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in the public school-based performance data, supposedly made available by the council.

“The malicious report rated Enugu as being first, followed by Edo and Benue, with 93.9, 93.5, and 91.7 percent respectively among others.

“I want to say here that the ranking is completely false as it did not emanate from the council because there are many other things to be considered to arrive at such percentages. This is not part of our job.

“We, as WAEC, do not do state ranking. We only indicate the number of credits in subjects and other categories. We do not dabble into areas that are not part of our duty as the council.”

For the 2022 SSCE, WAEC said a total of 1,607,981 candidates registered for the examination from 20,222 recognised secondary schools across the country but only 1,601,047 sat for the test.

The council said 1,222,505 representing 76. 36 percent who sat for the examination obtained credits and above in a minimum of five subjects, including English Language and Mathematics.

It is understood that the said figure represents a 5.34 percent decrease in performance when compared to the 81.70 percent obtained by candidates in the same category in 2021.

