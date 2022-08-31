Waiting For Her Boyfriend In A Hotel, Lady Ran Into A Man Who Later Married Her (Pix)

A Nigerian woman has shared the story of how she met her husband in a hotel where she was waiting for her boyfriend. Narrating the story on Facebook, she said she accompanied her then boyfriend to a hotel but she was asked to wait outside for him.

Narrating the story on Facebook, she said she accompanied her then boyfriend to a hotel but she was asked to wait outside for him.

A handsome man approaches her

While she was waiting, another handsome man emerged, and she later found out the man is from Nnewi, a place she has always liked.

She said the man started a conversation with her, and this culminated in him collecting her phone number.

The lady stated: “In my mind, I was like ‘collect my number now before this guy will come out’. After what seemed like ages, he asked for my phone number and I gave him. Immediately after we exchanged numbers, my then boyfriend came out, and we left.”

Unknown to her boyfriend, that was the beginning of the end of the relationship, as the man would later call her. They struck a relationship that ended in marriage in 2020.



