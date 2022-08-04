War: Do not delay – Ukrainians escape from Donetsk region

Ukraine has said the mandatory evacuation of the Donetsk region has begun.

The first train left Pokrovsk and arrived further west in the city of Kropyvnytskyi, according to Ukrainian officials, CNN says.

“The first train arrived in Kropyvnytskyi this morning. Women, children, the elderly, many people with limited mobility,” Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister, Iryna Vereshchuk said.

He thanked local services and international organizations and volunteers for the safe evacuation.

Pevlo Kyrylenko, who is the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, sounded the evacuation warning, adding that trains will depart every two days.

“Every paired-numbered day, an evacuation train will depart from Pokrovsk to Kropyvnytskyi with a stop in Oleksandria,” he said.

Departure time is 16:30,” Kyrylenko posted on his official Telegram. “Do not delay – evacuate! Evacuation saves lives!”

