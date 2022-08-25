We Are Not Going Into Cabinet Meetings To Preach Religious Sermons – Tinubu

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e7zjTg07rAk

Presidential candidate of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in a video speaks on the religion which a lot of people seem to have based the coming presidential election on.

He says “We are not going to cabinet meetings to preach sermons, we are going to be discussing Nigeria”

This is a reply to a lot of people who have raised issues with his choice of Kashim Shettima as vice presidential candidate.

“We will be discussing progress, programmes that will develop the country”

He also said the important thing in choosing a president is the capacity of the person and his ability not trivial matters

“We want the capacity of the individual, we want somebody that is able to think out of the box and bring innovation and creativity”

