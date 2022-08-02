We Are Proud Of Our Achievements As Government – Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said the Federal Government is proud of its achievements recorded so far.

He said the Federal Government has done a lot against human trafficking through the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons and other Related Matters (NAPTIP).

Osinbajo said It is on record that this administration has continued to deploy the necessary political will in the fight against human trafficking by providing direction and support to NAPTIP

The Vice President said this in Abuja at the last day of NAPTIP's one-week celebration of the 2022 World day against human trafficking organised by NAPTIP and the International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD)

He said: "As a government, we are proud of the achievements already recorded by NAPTIP, her partners and other stakeholders but I am here to urge that we all must do more, I am persuaded that with more support from everyone including the private sector as already evident in this year's collaboration, more will be achieved and Nigeria and the world will be better for it.

Director General NAPTIP, Dr. Fatima Waziri-Azi, said the agency since its inception has secured 530 convictions, 36 convictions of the number and counting were secured in 2022



