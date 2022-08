https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZkDl1nxstiE

This trending video captures the moment a pastor was telling her congregations that the time is now.

Any Spiritual Father that want to derail us after collecting money that it is not Obi time, he is in his own, we won’t follow him.



Any Believer that isn’t Obidient, will eat the fruit of Disobedience



Let Campaign start first, this Church will go out and Campaign for Peter Obi

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related