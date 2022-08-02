We Did Not Call For Impeachment Of Osinbajo ― Ohanaeze Ndigbo

OHANAEZE Ndigbo says it never called for the inclusion of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo among those threatened by the Senate to serve impeachment notice over deteriorating state of insecurity in the country.

Ohanaeze disowned the press release where the said call was made and those who made it, saying that “those behind the fake press release are mischief makers, impostors, charlatans”.

According to the apex Igbo socio-cultural body, the people behind the call were “lose media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests”.

A statement issued by spokesman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Alex Ogbonnia, said: “The attention of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has come been drawn to a bizarre and reckless publication currently circulating in the media indicating that Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on “the National Assembly to include the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, SAN in the impeachment threat on the President Muhammadu Buhari”.

“Ordinarily, Ohanaeze Ndigbo would have ignored the said press release, but silence in this circumstance will tend to give validity to such a fallacy by the unsuspecting public.

It is therefore necessary to inform that those behind the fake press release are mischief makers, impostors, charlatans and lose media navigators who leech on the invaluable footprints of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to issue press releases for narrow, perverse and illicit pecuniary interests.

“We wish to inform the general public that Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has neither contemplated nor issued such a reckless statement on the person of Professor Yemi Osinbajo, SAN.

