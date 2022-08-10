We Remain Nigerians And Nigeria Will Remain One – Buhari

The President has dropped a video tweet in his official twitter handle on Tuesday 9th of August, emphasising on the need for Nigeria to be united despite the struggles.

President Muhammadu Buhari: “Our main objective is the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we are human beings, we have our weaknesses. I assure you that the patriotism in us is hard earned, we have gone through all the troubles from the sixth of January 1966 till date, you know what I mean by this, we kill about a million of ourselves in other to keep this country together, I don’t think there can be any practical experience more than that. We are Nigerians, God willing, we remain Nigerians and Nigeria will remain one”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xf17U_RrmFg

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related