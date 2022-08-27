Web Developer Falsely Accused By David Hundeyin Of Running Fake News Site Responds

Hi all This is @Im_a_MARVEL tweeting and I want to address the thread below.

I, Seyi Falufosi, indeed developed and designed the news website @PodiumReporters as I havemany other websites and that is not going to change. I build websites, that’s what I do well. Because I run legitimate businesses, my contacts are online for such.

I am a serial entrepreneur with businesses duly registered with @cacnigeria1 and a taxpayer for all my biz concerns Over the course of the week, my office phone and emails have been called, offered money and even threatened to bring down the website podiumreporters.com, a news blog I was contracted to design.

We at Marvelworx Limited have since handed over the website to the rightful owners as we have finished work. While we design websites, we do not take responsibility for content posted there as they are property of the website owners.

Not only has David Hundeyin set his target at me, he has also targeted my other businesses who have no biz with @PodiumReporters

My friends and family members are currently being called and harassed.

And this is an issue I do not take lightly.

Please keep the calls coming as they’re being forwarded to the appropriate authorities. The WhatsApp messages too. What is an harassment case without a face?

I also registered @OfficialAPCNg domain address and host their website because @niraworks doesn’t offer piracy for .ng websites, David is able to find my address and phones. Again, I do not control the content of the websites I build. Clients own their content.

These threats to life and property are taken seriously.

Please note @followlasg @BenHundeyin

https://twitter.com/marvelworxx/status/1563455113158467590?t=qDeP5xTM8IBXPZnxBfZgOg&s=19

