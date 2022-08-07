West Ham Vs Manchester City 0 – 2 – (Live)

West Ham have faced Manchester City on three previous occasions in their opening top-flight game of the season, losing all three and failing to score a single goal.

City are unbeaten in their past 13 Premier League meetings with West Ham (W10 D3).

After losing their first Premier League match in five consecutive seasons between 2016-17 and 2020-21, West Ham won 4-2 at Newcastle last season.

Jack Grealish has been involved in five goals in his six Premier League appearances against West Ham (3 goals, 2 assists)

