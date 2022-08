Mine:

In all you do, Think of Heaven.

Bible verse: Set your minds on things above, not on earthly things.

(Colossians 3:2).

Let you heart always think of heaven. That will guide you and keep you from commiting sin.

Things above last but the earth will pass away soon. Nothing for on earth last forever.

Struggle daily to make heaven.

Set your mind on heavenly things.

