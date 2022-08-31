Good day Nairalanders

I’ve been a regular member in here but I’d decided to open a fresh account for the sake of privacy, and please pardon my typographical errors or probably correct them for me cause I like learning.

So here’s the thing, I’ve been working for someone as a labourer for the past five years in a small private company. A very stressful work and very time consuming that I see no future in it and its affecting my health at the same time causeI always look stressed up, however I’ve been able to save a little over 3 million within this period of time. But your man is getting old, am 27 and by now I’m supposed to have a sable business of my own I should be doing.

Now am planning to leave the work cause to me it seems like I’ve wasted all this years cause I don’t have any single skill to start with, I have no knowledge of any business to venture into and if I decide to go and start learning handwork it will take me more time, hence my confusion.. So many thought have been going through my mind. if I should relocate, buy a small car and start uber business or if I should look for a way and leave the country, or if I should just venture into business.

Please guys what do you advise me to do

