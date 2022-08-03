What Do You Think Will Change In 5 Years Regardless Of Who Wins In 2023?

I am asking this because I know Nigerians. Since I can remember, every democratic administration is presumably worse than the last.

During Obasanjo’s era, people cursed him and said Abacha’s administration despite the brazen thievery and tyranny were better years.

(skipping Yar’adua for obvious reasons)

During Jonathan’s era, google labelled him the most cursed president on the planet while many labelled him a clueless drunk. Everyone agreed Obj’s years despite trillions syphoned through NEPA were better.

The curtain on Buhari’s administration is gradually closing and it’s safe to say most people attribute any problem to Buhari even if they trip on a flight of stairs and break a leg. Again, we all agree Jonathan’s years were much better.

I’m afraid that regardless of the outcome of the forthcoming elections, nothing really changes. If and when the value of the USD comes down, the value of products and services in Naira remain exactly where they are waiting for the next increase in USD value to further increase prices. This is a prime product of a failed state. I remember during Jonathan’s last years, all sorts of charts came up just like now depicting drastic price changes compared to when he was just a vice president.

I know this is a very pessimistic view but can you blame me? They say more than half of our population are youth. This means in less than 20 years, our population will double. We don’t even have plans for that!

