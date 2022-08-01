‘What I Saw In Downtown, Los Angeles’ (Pictures)

Hello, Good day everyone,

I was just driving through DOWNTOWN Los Angeles today, June 11th, in company of my adorably stubborn Wife & I saw this in one of the shops ran by Mexicans there.

Please can someone in Nigeria who’s highly knowledgeable with these things verify 4me, the prices of ALOMO BITTERS, ORIJIN BITTERS & Basin of Garri & that of a Large peak milk.

Large peak milk is sold for $39

ALOMO $25.

ORIJIN bitters $25

Medium Sachet of Garri $10

Neva knew Alomo could sell 4diz prices in LA. I might have 2 expand my business frontiers.

Although I heard a lot of stuffs are expensive in Naija now, but I still need someone to put up the Naija prices of these items.

Thanks.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related