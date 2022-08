Really worried about Kizz these days, why the incessant absence from shows, most people attributes it to pride but being someone that knows about the entertainment system, I can tell there is more to it, prolly some managerial challenges since he runs his label himself. I pray he totally overcomes it. The video of police picking him up that I saw is really disheartening.

We artist are going through alot man it’s not easy.

