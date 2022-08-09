Workplace bullying is a recurrent act of threat, disrespect or maltreatment towards

an individual or group’s safety, health or status in the workplace. The acts of

bullying can be psychological, emotional, mental, and physical.

It is also pertinent to propagate the following corrected misconceptions on workplace bullying:

Anyone can be a target of bullying- It could be a superior being bullied by a subordinate or vice versa; it could even be between co-workers.

Bullying may not always be recognized – Bullying can be covert, which is hidden or psychological bullying, or it could be Overt which it visible and recognizable.

Bullying is not only in a physical workplace – Workplace bullying is between the members of an organization. Remote or onsite, bullying can still exist.

Bullying is not banter – Banter only works with high level of trust and mutual respect among parties. If one party is uncomfortable then its definitely bullying.

What other misconceptions about workplace bullying should we know about?

Let’s discuss how to eradicate bullying at our workplace.

