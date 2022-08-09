WhatsApp To Roll Out 3 New Layers Of Security To Wrap Up Messages In New Feature

WhatsApp says it will soon allow people to control who can see when they’re online, prevent others from taking screenshots of certain messages, and leave groups without notifying entire channels.

Your privacy deserves more protection.

That’s why we’re excited to announce three new layers of security to wrap your messages in.

When you want to make the subtle exit, starting this month, you can leave groups silently. From now on, only admins will be notified when you leave a group.

Rolling out soon will be a new feature, online presence, that lets you decide who can see when you’re online.

Another feature we’ll be launching soon is built-in screenshot blocking for your view once photos and videos.

