Who Handed Us Over To These APC Gangsters? Pastor Enenche (Video)

I just Love the energy of Paul Eneche going into 2023 election. He is talking tough.

Watch this video of him berating APC: Watch from 3:13

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIx2vjr0gxM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related