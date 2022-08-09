Who Handed Us Over To These APC Gangsters? Pastor Enenche (Video)

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

I just Love the energy of Paul Eneche going into 2023 election. He is talking tough.

Watch this video of him berating APC: Watch from 3:13

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QIx2vjr0gxM

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: