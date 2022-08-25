Why Are So Many Young People Dying Of Heart Attacks? (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=84dOLpr3M_0

What Is The Reason For The Increased Number Of Heart Attacks In Young People?

why are so many young people dying of heart attacks? Earlier, heart problems were associated with people above the age of 60, but now people in their 30s and 40s are also suffering heart attacks.

Myocardial infarction (MI) was once thought to be an issue for the elderly. A heart attack in someone under the age of 40 was extremely uncommon, but now one in every five-heart attack patient are under the age of 40.

https://www.wionews.com/videos/gravitas-why-are-so-many-young-people-dying-of-heart-attacks-509585

