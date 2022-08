I dont know why nigerian girls love guys that are taller than them.

They so much love the type that when they hug him, thier hairs will be below the guy’s jaw or neck.

They look down on short men so much.

If u are broke and tall, some nigerian girls will consider u.

But if u are short, come broke join, hmmmmm,

I have nothing to say.

So over to the girls,

Why una too like tall guys?

