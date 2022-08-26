Why Do Nigerians Think The Road In Front Of Their House Belongs To Them?

I have had issues with ‘mad’ Nigerians over this madness. you will see people put tire on the road in front of their house so that you will not park in front of their house like did you pay for the road too? Is the road your property?

And when you park there they will leak your tire. Please, do these idiots know that their property does not extend beyond the fence you paid for? You don’t own the road. I hate these people with this entitlement mindset. One idiot haas actually leaked my tire because I parked on government road that happens to be in front of his property. You will see these demonic sons of baal disfigure the whole place by putting tires on roads in front of their house so someone does not park there.

This has happened to me in estates too. When you buy a house in a gated estate do you buy the road in front of your house with it? I seriously need an answer to this particular question because I have had troubles with people in gated estates who think the road in front of their house is theirs and no one can park on it?

