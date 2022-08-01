Why Don’t Nigerian Employers Adopt Hourly Pay?

Hourly Pay Vs Monthly Salary…

I believe it would increase productivity and benefit both parties. Na who work go chop. The lazy ones would be left with nothing at the end of the month – especially those ones in ministries that come everyday to sell crayfish and china handbags.

It may not work in every sector, but it can work in many. The education sector for example. Teachers can charge per period and maximize their day. Two periods here and there, rather than slaving in only one school for 20k a term. I know some teachers of special subjects like Diction, Music and the likes, do this already.

Mynd44

Lalasticlala

Would you like this payment method or you prefer the fixed monthly salary?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related