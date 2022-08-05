Why Is Kerosene More Expensive Than Petrol?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Hearing the news that kerosene is #800 per litre, and petrol is #200..and demand for petrol is higher than kerosene.. Why is it like that?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: