Why Is No One Talking About This In Nigeria?

I mean families are being separated daily due to economic migration from Nigeria to overseas because the country isn’t working.

They’re many lonely wives separated from their husbands who work abroad

Brothers are separated from their brothers and sisters because they’ve gone to seek for greener pastures

Some parents haven’t seen their children for years because they’ve gone for greener pastures

You don’t see Americans, British or Dutch people separating from their families just to work in Africa.

Why is everything the opposite for Africans.

Funny a thing the black Africans count it as an achievement to migrate to a white man’s country and abandoning his own root to rot away.

Was the black man created on a sunny day?

Help me solve this puzzle

