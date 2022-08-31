Why Tinubu And The APC Governors’ Visit To GEJ Is Raising Concerns

Pepper Dem Gang: Why Tinubu And Ahe APC Govs’ Visit To Goodluck Jonathan Is Raising Concerns Among Opposition Parties(Photos)

Most red Chile peppers are known for their hot and spicy taste. Yesterday’s visit by Tinubu and his running mate, Shettima alongside the APC Governors to Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan is currently causing ripples amongst the opposition parties.

The visit was all smiles and, of course, added spice to the ongoing political game. Since last week, there have been rumours that the opposition is trying to unite in order to take on the APC, which they fear is becoming an increasingly formidable and impenetrable front.

Recently, pictures of Atiku meeting with the LP presidential candidate and some PDP governors were all over the internet, with some Nigerians flying the kite that Peter Obi has finally agreed to succumb to Atiku.

According to the opposition party’s foot soldiers, Tinubu is gaining massive acceptance from the major political stakeholders; for example, Tinubu’s visit to former President Obasanjo WAS EXPLOSIVE and made headlines for days, fueling speculation that the Jagaban is unstoppable.

Therefore, it is clear that these people are currently uneasy about the visit because the pictures deliver the entire story, signed, sealed, and delivered. Seeing their Hero give Tinubu a Five Star Reception hurts a lot, meanwhile, the political family of Tinubu/Shettima are singing in Wike’s voice ” As E dey Pain Dem Na So E dey Sweet Us”

As we always say, our mission is to bring you the news as it is. Will Tinubu’s current dominance bulldoze over the opposition parties? Can the opposition parties stand the heat from Tinubu/Shettima’s candidacy?

Let’s cross our fingers and see how the game plays out, but in case you missed these “pepper dem images”, take a look below and tell us what you think.



