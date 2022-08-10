Why Wike Should Be Expelled From The PDP – Kingsways

1. At the convention and before the whole world, Wike promised to support any candidate that won PDP primaries. He is failing to keep his promise

2. Wike lacks honour. It’s only someone who lacks honour that breaks a promise

3. No where in the world is the candidate of a party compelled to pick a candidate he defeated as running mate. Wike did not contest to Vice President, he contested for president and was defeated

4. By fraternizing with APC, Wike is now wilfully constituting himself into a distraction and nuisance to the PDP

5. PDP can win without Wike. Afterall he was defeated at the convention with all the Rivers money at his beck. His immunity has less than ten months, and I hope EFCC will do their job when the time comes

