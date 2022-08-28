Widow Accused Of Being A Witch, Tied Up & Flogged In Abia (Pix)

There is tension in Umueghu in Amaegbuato autonomous community in the Nkpa Bende Local Government Area of Abia State, Southeast Nigeria, after some residents bound and flogged a widow with whips and sticks for allegedly being a witch.

The widow has been identified as Mrs. Amarachi Okechi.

A disturbing video of the incident posted on social media and seen by SaharaReporters on Sunday, shows the widow sitting on the floor with her hands tied behind her. Her legs were also bound with rope.

The widow, who wore a gown and a light blue hair tie was being flogged by young men while scores of people in the crowd jeered at her.

An activist, Harrison Gwamnishu, who shared the horrifying video of the assault on his Facebook page, wrote:

“When I talk about widows protection, I’m not asking for too much. Our mothers suffer the most from child delivery.

“Mrs. Amarachi Okechi, a widow was accused of witchcraft by her late husband brother’s wife.”

Gwamnishu also slammed the people of the community for the action, describing what they did as unjust. “If you are from Umueghu in Amaegbuato autonomous community Nkpa Bende Local Government, Abia state, your community did this to this woman.

“Even when the woman was begging and telling them she’s innocent, they tied her hands to her back, tied her two legs, flogged and filmed her.

“Her children reached out to the Behind Bars and we have decided to take this matter up no matter what it will cost us.

“This is barbaric should be condemned by all.”

“#Attention: Please help us tag the wife of Abia State Governor,” he also wrote.

Meanwhile, efforts to get the reaction of the Abia state police command were unsuccessful as the Command’s spokesman, Geoffrey Ogbonna did not answer when SaharaReporters called his mobile line.



https://saharareporters.com/articles/disturbing-video-shows-nigerian-community-assaults-brutalises-widow-accused-being-witch

