Wike, Atiku Meet In London (Pictures)

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has met with Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike in London.

ThisNigeria reports that the meeting held on Thursday with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors present.

They include Samuel Ortom of Benue State, Adamu Fintiri of Adamawa State, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

The meeting is said to be part of efforts by Atiku to woo Wike ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

ThisNigeria reported earlier that former President Olusegun Obasanjo and the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi also met with Rivers governor on Thursday.



