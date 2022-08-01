Wike Meets PDP Governors, Ex-Governors As Rift With Atiku Deepens (Pictures)

Rivers state Governor, Nyesom Wike on Sunday, met with governors backing him to plot a way forward as the 2023 presidential elections draw closer.

Wike is apparently still annoyed with the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar over his seeming lack of effort at reconciliation following their fallout after his selection of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

The closed-door meeting, which was held in Rivers State Lodge, Asokoro, Abuja, was attended by state governors known to be his major backers including Sam Ortom (Benue), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu) and Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia).

Also in the meeting were former state governors including Donald Duke (Cross River), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Olusegun Mimiko (Ondo), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Ibrahim Idris (Kogi) and Jonah Jang (Plateau).

Others include former PDP Deputy National Vice Chairman North, Senator Suleiman Nazif; former Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Adoke; member of the House of Representatives from Kogi State, Tijjani Yusuf, among others.

The meeting was largely geared towards figuring out a way forward.The group is miffed that despite humiliating the Rivers governor, the PDP presidential candidate had yet to reach out to him to placate him as being pushed by Governor Ortom.

Gana, a member of the PDP Board of Trustees and North Central Coordinator of the Wike Presidential campaign, spoke briefly to reporters after the meeting saying: “This is the first meeting we are holding with all our candidates in the states after the primaries. We are united and are one.

“We know that developments will unfold and when they do, we shall brief Nigerians.”



