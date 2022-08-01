Wike, PDP Governors, Stakeholders Resolve To Remain In Party – AIT

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other governors of the party have resolved to remain in the party, work for its success in 2023 and resolve whatever crisis they have internally.

This follows a closed door emergency meeting held at the Rivers State governors lodge in Abuja on Sunday.

While the agenda of the meeting was not immediately clear, AIT learnt that it centred on the festering post presidential primary crisis which has seen the party divided into two major camps.

Those at the meeting include Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State and Governor of Enugu State Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

Others are former governor of Cross River State Donald Duke, former governor of some Benue State Gabriel Suswam, former Ondo State governor Olusegun Mimiko, former Bayelsa State Governor Seriake Dickson, Ibrahim Idris of Kogi State and former Plateau State Governor Jonah Jang.

Senate minority leader Philip Aduda was also at the meeting with some members of the PDP National Assembly caucus.

A source told AIT that non of the governors or chieftains is leaving the party. He said all have resolved to work together to address whatever internal crisis exist and support the party and the candidate towards victory in 2023.

The source also told AIT that the resolution was not without pre-conditions from the camp of Governor Wike. One of which is that the Presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar should initiate direct peace talks and not through emissaries.

AIT also gathered that there were demands as to restructuring the composition of the National Working Committee of the party to reflect national balance following the emergence of Atiku Abubakar. There were however no specifics as to what that restructuring will entail.

Others at the meeting were Prof. Jerry Gana, Kano PDP governorship candidate Mohammed Abacha among other chieftains. Professor Gana brief the media at the close of the meeting.

The meeting is seen as a first major step towards forging harmony among the power blocs of the PDP ahead of the 2023 general elections.



