Wike To Lamido: Only In Nigeria A Person With Primary School Cert. Can Be A Minister

Wike to Lamido: “only in Nigeria a person with primary school certificate became minister of Foreign Affairs”

The crisis rocking the opposition People’s Democratic Party, PDP, may not end soon as the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, fired a salvo at a former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, for alleged lack of qualification and nepotism.

In a veiled reference to the former Jigawa governor, Mr Wike who is at the center of the crisis, accused the former governor of engaging in identity politics.

Mr Wike stated this while speaking to journalists shortly after his return from London, where he met with PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and some opposition presidential candidates.

The latest outburst, however, suggests that the much-publicized truce between Mr Atiku and Mr Wike’s camps on Thursday is still shaky.

“A man finishes eight years as a governor and now brings his own son to be governor too and [another son a member of] the National Assembly. It’s unfortunate for this country. And these are the people who say they are the leaders of this country. Leadership is not about you and your family. Leadership is about everybody. It only in this part of the world that you can see that,” Mr Wike said.

“The only identity they have in this country is religion and ethnicity, nothing more. It’s either I’m a Christian or I’m a Moslem, I’m a Fulani or I’m an Igbo. Nigeria cannot move forward except they think it will be them. That’s where we are.

“We are in a country where someone with primary school certificate can be appointed Minister of Foreign Affairs. That tells you how bad this country has become.

“But with our consultation, all these will be a thing of the past. No amount of intimidation or blackmail will deter us. We are determined to right the wrong.”

He also stressed that whatever his group comes up with will be in the interest of Nigerians.

“Whatever we are talking about, is for the interest of Nigeria and Nigerians. It is not parochial and tied to one person or group of persons. We believe that with what is going on, it will be for the interest of Nigerians at the end of the day.”

Mr Wike, who was accompanied by the governors of Benue and Abia states, Samuel Ortom and Okezie Ikpeazu respectively, also disclosed that consultations are still ongoing.

He noted that the recent meeting was their first meeting with Mr Atiku as a team, contrary to earlier speculations that the duo had met.

“Consultation is still ongoing. Never mind some people who do not believe in the existence of this country. Some people who are only interested in themselves,” he added.

Of late, Mr Lamido, an ally of the PDP presidential candidate, and Mr Wike have been engaged in a war of words, exacerbating the party crisis.

During a recent interview, Mr Lamido had said Mr Wike did not have a monopoly over Rivers voters, adding that the governor was acting like an emperor.

But in a counter statement, Mr Wike accused Mr Lamido of cracking the walls of unity in the party. He added that Mr Lamido has lost his political value, having lost two elections to the APC in his state.



https://dailynigerian.com/wike-lamido-nigeria-person/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related