Wike Would Have Been PDP Presidential Candidate, His Friend Betrayed Him — Wamako

Wike would have become PDP presidential candidate if his friend didn’t betray him — Wamako (Video)

Former Sokoto State governor, Senator Aliyu Wamako has said that Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike would have been the presidential candidate of People’s Democratic Party (PDP), if his friend didn’t betray him, IGBERETV reports.

Wamako made the comment while commissioning the Ogunabali/Eastern Bypass Road in Rivers state on Tuesday.

Recall that Rivers governor, Nyesom Wike, lost the PDP ticket after Sokoto’s Aminu Tambuwal pulled out of the race to endorse Atiku.

Some southern PDP governors were also said to have chosen Atiku over Wike.

