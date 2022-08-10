Williams Uchemba Raises Alarm Over A Disturbing Trend In Schools

PARENTS BE VIGILANT SOME PEOPLE ARE OUT TO DISCIPLE YOUR KIDS BEHIND YOU:

I don’t have a problem with adults being whatever they want to be but why are you forcing your ideologies on other peoples kids? Why are you intentionally putting ideas in their heads if you don’t have an agenda. You started with removing the Bible from schools , and later stopping prayer’s in school , and you are now telling kids that haven’t gotten to the age accountability that they can choice to be any gender they wish. What do you want them to do with that information??!



https://www.instagram.com/reel/ChCdqLAItNZ/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fY9JK4BNq98

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related