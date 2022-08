Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

A Woman has shared her transformation 5 months after suffering burns on her face, NaijaCover Reports.

The Twitter User explained that hot water from a pressure cooker caused the burns on her face.

Fortunately, she healed completely and her face returned to normal in months.

See Her Reaction On Twitter As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related