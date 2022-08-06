https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQyJaInFwWg

Women Submit TV Remote Control To Men During Family Handover Ceremony (Video)

A family filmed themselves holding a hand over ceremony to transfer control of the TV remote from the women to the men in the family, IGBERETV reports.

As a new Premier League season starts today, men are gearing to watch their favorite clubs play and have made it clear that they control the TV remote during matches.

One family had a small ceremony where the mother and daughters handed over the remote controls in the house to the father and sons.



https://igberetvnews.com/1425202/women-submit-tv-remote-control-men-family-handover-ceremony-video/

