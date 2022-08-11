WWIII: Billionaires Around The World Are Acquiring Luxury Bomb Shelters (Pics)

Hundreds of wealthy people from France to Saudi Arabia have inquired about this ‘luxury’ bomb shelter that costs up to $500,000 since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Underground shelter manufacturers are reporting a surge in customer inquiries since Russia invaded Ukraine, including Artemis Protection, a high-end bunker company based in France.

The company’s founder Mathieu Séranne said he has received 500 bomb shelter inquiries over the past two weeks.

According to screenshots viewed by Insider, the company has received 30 requests in the past 24 hours.

Photo

Stairway leading metres down to the blast door of the shelter.

https://www.businessinsider.com/photos-luxury-bomb-shelter-demand-spikes-amid-ukraine-crisis-2022-3

